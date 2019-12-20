Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE APHA opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.75. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aphria will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 2,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

