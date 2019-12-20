APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX:AQR opened at A$3.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.58 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $276.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.29.

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

