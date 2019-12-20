Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

