AppCoins Price Hits $0.0256 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.56 million and $34,064.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.