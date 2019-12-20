Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Stock Price Down 3%

Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08.

Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.55 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aquila Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

