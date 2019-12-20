Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Archrock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

