Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AI stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

