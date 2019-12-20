Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.22. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

