AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE:T opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $284.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $3,099,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 163,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in AT&T by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

