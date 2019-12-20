Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.01

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.01 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 148916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Autoliv by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

