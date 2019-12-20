Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $86.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $105.00 target price on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE AVLR opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,205. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

