Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $39.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Axos Financial by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.