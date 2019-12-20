Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by BTIG Research to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 2.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.