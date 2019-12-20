Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 674873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Balmoral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balmoral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.