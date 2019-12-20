Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSMX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

BSMX stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.