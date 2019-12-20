Bank of America Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Underperform

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $832.87 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

