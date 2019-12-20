Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

