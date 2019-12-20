Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.