Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 2.8%

Barksdale Capital Corp (CVE:BRO)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 37,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 42,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.