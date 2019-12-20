Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) to Issue $0.29 Annual Dividend

Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $42.62 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

