Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $149,900.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,160.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $477.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

