Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

BELFA stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.09. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

