Berenberg Bank Lowers Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 640

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 548.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a market cap of $436.66 million and a PE ratio of 30.33.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

