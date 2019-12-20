BidaskClub Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.33. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

