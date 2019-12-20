BidaskClub Upgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to “Sell”

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth $317,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

