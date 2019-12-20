BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT Raised to $9.00 at SunTrust Banks

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

BDSI stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $580.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,284,967 shares of company stock valued at $25,521,499. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

