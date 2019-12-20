BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Major Shareholder Buys $288,261.48 in Stock

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $288,261.48. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,807 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $271,949.22.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,270 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $232,172.90.

Shares of MNE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

