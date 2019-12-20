Bloom Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,935 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

BE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,953. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

