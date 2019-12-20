Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLBD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

