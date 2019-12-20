BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMCH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

BMCH opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $649,459.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $24,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 867,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 315.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 435,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 405.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

