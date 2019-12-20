BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $715,091.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $715,091.00 and approximately $7,112.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,355 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.