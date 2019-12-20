British Land’s (BLND) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded British Land to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.96) target price (down from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 608.20 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 553.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders have bought 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,557 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.