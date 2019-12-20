Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $331.19

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $331.19 and last traded at $330.63, with a volume of 1678206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.80.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.88%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

