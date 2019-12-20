Brokerages Expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $2,234,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.