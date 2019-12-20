Brokerages Expect Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) to Post ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PVT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.