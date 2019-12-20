Brokerages Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target at $60.20

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 73,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,384.00. Insiders have bought a total of 326,631 shares of company stock valued at $12,759,412 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,889,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEX stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Anterix has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

