Brokerages Set Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Target Price at GBX 794.29

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 794.29 ($10.45).

BOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 944 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 766.30. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.58).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

