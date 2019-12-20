Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $169.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

