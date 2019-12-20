Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

