Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $68.67

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 418,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

