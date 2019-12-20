Brokerages Set Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $28.25

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Pagerduty stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock worth $3,922,936.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

