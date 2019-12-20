Brokerages Set Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT at C$4.67

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

