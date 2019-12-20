Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

