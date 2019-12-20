BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $208,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

