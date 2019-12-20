BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.82. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

