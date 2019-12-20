Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BC. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.02.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $62.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4,344.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,271 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $45,287,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $13,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after purchasing an additional 198,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.