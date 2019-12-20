Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of BLDR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

