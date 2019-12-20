Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.79. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

