Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Issues Earnings Results

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:BYOT opened at GBX 1.71 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.01. Byotrol has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.10.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research note on Thursday.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

