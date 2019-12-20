Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $141.19 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,202,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,598,000 after buying an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

